Henderson International Income Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HINT traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 176 ($2.24). 119,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,647. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.95 ($2.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.20.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

