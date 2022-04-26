Henderson International Income Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON HINT traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 176 ($2.24). 119,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,647. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.95 ($2.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.20.
Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.