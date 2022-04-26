Henry Schein (HSIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.750-$4.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.75-4.91 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.