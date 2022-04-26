Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.800-$1.000 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.250-$4.750 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 230,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

