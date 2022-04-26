Hercules Site Services Plc (HERC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on June 1st

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HERC opened at GBX 52 ($0.66) on Tuesday. Hercules Site Services has a 12-month low of GBX 45.20 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 58 ($0.74).

Hercules Site Services Plc provides various solutions to the construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management. It serves the general civil, highway, utility, power and energy, and rail sectors.

