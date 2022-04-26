Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will post sales of $128.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $546.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $552.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $561.95 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

HCCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

HCCI stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.