Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.30.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of HXL opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 210.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

