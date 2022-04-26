Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.240 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.24 EPS.

HXL traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $55.23. 910,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,703. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.32.

Get Hexcel alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 210.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.