Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Hexcel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.240 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.30.

HXL traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 910,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,549,000 after acquiring an additional 195,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 47,271 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,616,000.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

