Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.820-$3.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. 455,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,625. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,522,000 after buying an additional 1,004,377 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

