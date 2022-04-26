Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. On average, analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLMN opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $571,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

