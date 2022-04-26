Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of HLMN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,078. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

