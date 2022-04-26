Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HTH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

