Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Robert Watson Sells 100,000 Shares

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.28), for a total value of £1,199,000 ($1,528,167.22).

Robert Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.29), for a total value of £1,200,000 ($1,529,441.75).

On Friday, January 28th, Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($12.85), for a total value of £504,000 ($642,365.54).

Shares of LON:HFG traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,200 ($15.29). The stock had a trading volume of 120,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,137.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,134.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78. Hilton Food Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 988 ($12.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 21.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.59) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,357.50 ($17.30).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

