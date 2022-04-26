Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HLT opened at $155.94 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.95.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 724,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,652,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

