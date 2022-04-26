Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,014.43 ($12.93).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($13.09) to GBX 1,067 ($13.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.70) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($15.00) to GBX 1,159 ($14.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.75) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.51) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($190,619.17). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,459 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.52) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($18,260.74).

Shares of HSX stock traded up GBX 18.40 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 921.80 ($11.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,436. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.77). The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 933.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 898.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.