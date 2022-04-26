Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HMCBF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF remained flat at $$27.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $36.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

