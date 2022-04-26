Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.86.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

HCG traded down C$1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.27. 136,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,500. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$31.02 and a 1 year high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$134.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.