Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.86.

Shares of TSE HCG traded down C$1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.27. The company had a trading volume of 136,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,500. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$31.02 and a one year high of C$46.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.13.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

