HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

HMST stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 851,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after acquiring an additional 132,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 204,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 132,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

