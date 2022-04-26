Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

