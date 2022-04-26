Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

