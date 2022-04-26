Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 guidance at $0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.31-1.43 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.