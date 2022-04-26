HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 510 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 510 ($6.50) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.12) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital lowered shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.76) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.32) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 563.91 ($7.19).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA traded down GBX 27.75 ($0.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 473.85 ($6.04). 39,778,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,608,629. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 514.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 480.13. The stock has a market cap of £95.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.53), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($278,774.41).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.