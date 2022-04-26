HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 715 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 715 ($9.11) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.89% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.77) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.12) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.32) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.50) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 563.91 ($7.19).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded down GBX 27.75 ($0.35) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 473.85 ($6.04). The stock had a trading volume of 39,778,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,608,629. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 514.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 480.13. The company has a market capitalization of £95.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.22), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($360,022.84).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

