HSBC Upgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Buy

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:CCU opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 333.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 149,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,024 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

