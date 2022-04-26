HSBC Upgrades Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) to Buy

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.00) to GBX 990 ($12.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $990.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

