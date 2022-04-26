Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.
HUBG opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
