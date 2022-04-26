Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.