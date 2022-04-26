Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hub Group (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.