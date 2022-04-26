Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.00 to $9.40 EPS.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $8.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,970. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

