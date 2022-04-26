Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.66 billion-$4.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00 to $9.40 EPS.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $189.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.53. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.00.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

