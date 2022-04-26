Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00 to $9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +11% to +13% yr/yr or $4.655 billion to $4.739 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE HUBB opened at $189.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.53. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,194,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,178,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.