Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.00 to $9.40 EPS.

HUBB stock traded up $9.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.47. 3,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,970. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Hubbell alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.