HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.84.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $401.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -240.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot has a one year low of $378.88 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $261,886,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.