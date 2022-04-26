Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €56.00 by Baader Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($60.22) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($61.40) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.26 ($65.87).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down €1.10 ($1.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €52.60 ($56.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €37.54 ($40.37) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($64.49). The business has a fifty day moving average of €51.69 and a 200 day moving average of €53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

