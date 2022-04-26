Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) PT Lowered to GBX 14 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 15 ($0.19) to GBX 14 ($0.18) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.19) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday.
HUM opened at GBX 14.20 ($0.18) on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.89 million and a PE ratio of -17.84.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
