Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 262.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 450,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 71,697 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 64.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 8,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 213,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,191,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.