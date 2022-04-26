Huron Consulting Group (HURN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.850-$3.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.85-3.35 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HURN opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15.
In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.