Huron Consulting Group (HURN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.850-$3.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.85-3.35 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

HURN opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.