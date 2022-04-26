HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUYA. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.74.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUYA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,506,000 after purchasing an additional 101,658 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.