Hydro One (H) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/21/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

4/19/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

4/13/2022 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

4/13/2022 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Hydro One was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of H opened at C$35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$21.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. Hydro One Limited has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.04.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.6909474 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

