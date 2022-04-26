Hydro One (H) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Hydro One (TSE: H) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/21/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Hydro One was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of H opened at C$35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$21.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. Hydro One Limited has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.04.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.6909474 EPS for the current year.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Read More
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.