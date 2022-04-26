Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $829.70 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.
Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $86.24.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (Get Rating)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.