iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAFNF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.28.

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

