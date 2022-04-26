IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 284,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

