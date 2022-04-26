IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth $227,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 339.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 105,461 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IAG. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

