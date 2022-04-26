IAMGOLD (IMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter.

IMG stock opened at C$3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.09.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

