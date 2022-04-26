iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get iCAD alerts:

NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. iCAD has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.21.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, Director Timothy Norris Irish bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iCAD in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.