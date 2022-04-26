IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.500-$7.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

IDEX stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.85. 410,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,689. IDEX has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IDEX by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IDEX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $3,449,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IDEX by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

