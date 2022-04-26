IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$7.630 EPS.

NYSE:IEX traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 410,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,689. IDEX has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.80 and its 200-day moving average is $212.77.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,050,000 after buying an additional 184,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in IDEX by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $3,449,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IDEX by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

