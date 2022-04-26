IES (IESC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%.

Get IES alerts:

NASDAQ:IESC traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $741.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. IES has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IES by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IES by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IES by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IES Company Profile (Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.