IES (IESC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%.
NASDAQ:IESC traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $741.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. IES has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.24.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
IES Company Profile (Get Rating)
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IES (IESC)
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.