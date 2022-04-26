II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,829 shares of company stock valued at $994,357. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

