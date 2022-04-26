Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $204.12 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

